ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sumedh Mugdalkar to play Hatim in ‘Ali Baba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2’

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Sumedh Mugdalkar will be starring as the iconic character of Hatim in the show ‘Ali Baba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2’.

The makers have already introduced Jaswir Kaur as Roshani, Ali’s mother. Hatim is Roshani’s elder son, whom she adopted and trained during her many years as part of a tribe. Hatim is incredibly talented and has been on multiple expeditions where he solved the seven famous questions of the universe.

His goal is to end Iblis forever and believes he is the chosen one. However, when Ali and Hatim cross paths they lock horns on multiple occasions.

Sumedh said, “Hatim by himself is an extremely iconic character. I remember watching him as a child and it’s a little unbelievable for me to be playing him. What I love about Hatim is that his heart is always in the right place. He is brave, intelligent, righteous, powerful and works very strongly with his ethics.”

Sumedh said he will try his level best to include all these characteristics in his own way while capturing the team’s intent.

“I am elated and honoured to play a character who is nostalgic not only to me but also to the audiences. This is extremely different from the other roles I’ve done in the past and I’m sure it’s going to be a fun experience stepping into his shoes. I’m also really looking forward to working with Abhishek who’s been a friend for a long time. Ali Baba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2 already has a massive fan base and I’m hoping the viewers enjoy having me as Hatim.”

‘Alibaba Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2’ airs on Sony SAB.

20230506-150205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Chrissy Teigen resumes IVF after miscarriage

    Bhanu Suryam Thakur: Patience is key to a successful career in...

    Actress Anasuya Bharadwaj to play prostitute in her next

    ‘Jai Bhim’ video makes its way to YouTube channel of the...