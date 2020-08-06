Sumeet Vyas to feature in Zee5’s new web thriller

Actor Sumeet Vyas will play a royal and carefree character in a new thriller web series.

The actor will essay the character of Yudhveer Singh, born in a royal clan. He is an ambitious and confident character in the web series “Dark 7 White”.

Yudhveer is a character with political ambitions and is hungry for power. In the story, he ends up being nominated by his party as the next chief ministerial candidate.

“I am really excited for this project after my stint on ‘The Verdict: State vs Nanavati’. Also, I’m thankful to teams ALTBalaji and ZEE5 for always considering me for roles that are rather unorthodox. It’s every actor’s dream to make a mould and break it. In my case I’m grateful to Ekta Kapoor (producer) for always stepping in to help me achieve it every time I’ve struggled with it,” Sumeet said.

“My character in this is royal, carefree and has different shades. It’s a challenging character to portray,” he added, about his role in the youth-oriented political thriller murder mystery that has elements of dark humour.