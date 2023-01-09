Actor Sumeet Vyas, who has had consecutive releases in the past few weeks, will soon be seen in the upcoming streaming movie ‘Chhatriwali’. The actor recently shared his first tryst with buying a condom.

Talking about the lack of awareness around sexual wellness and awareness, the actor said, “In our country, sex is prevalent but sex education isn’t. Yaar, why are we Indians so shy or hesitant when it comes to buying condoms? It’s like we are still living in the era where sex was depicted by two flowers coming closer.”

Walking down the memory lane, he shared, “I remember when I had to buy a condom as a young guy I used to go to a pharmacy three lanes away from my home. In fact, I should have been appreciated about the fact that I was responsible.”

Stressing on the importance of safe sex, he added, “We need to work on normalising the entire concept of safe sex. And, if we do that, it shall also help us in creating a better society by helping individuals engaged in sex trade as well. I feel it’s important for all age groups to understand the benefits of having safe sex and implement the same.”

‘Chhatriwali’, which is his third project in 3 months after ‘Tripling 3’ and ‘Aar ya Paar’, will be released on ZEE5 on January 20.

The actor also has ‘Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke’ and the Sudhir Mishra directorial ‘Afwaah’ lined up for release.

20230109-180403