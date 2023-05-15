ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sumeet Vyas studied stock market, banking terms for corporate drama ‘Blinded’

NewsWire
0
0

Sumeet Vyas, who was recently seen with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar in the Sudhir Mishra directorial ‘Afwaah’, is all geared up for his next web show ‘Blinded’, a corporate drama.

Till now the team has been totally tight-lipped about the project. For the first time Sumeet opened up about his character in the show and said: “The series is a corporate drama and its language is totally corporate. This is a new thing for me, so I have been doing a lot of research and studying for this role.”

Talking about his learning process: “There are many technical terms that I am learning for my role. I have been observing banking-related activities, studying share markets so that when I am on the sets it is easy for me to get into the character.”

The actor, who worked for the first time with Nawazuddin and Bhumi in Afwaah said: “I really enjoyed working on the film. I have always been a great fan of Sudhir Mishra and it was a big opportunity for me to work with him.”

About his co-actors, he said: “Though I did not have many scenes with Nawazuddin, I got a chance to speak to him at length about cinema and our craft. He is a wonderful human being and actor.

And Bhumi, he added, “comes fully prepared for her role on the sets. She always knows what she has to do and that is the reason everybody wants to work with her these days.”

Blinded is a corporate drama directed by Ken Ghosh, who is known for his films ‘Ishq Vishk’ and ‘Fida’ and the web series ‘Haq Se’, ‘Abhay’ and ‘State of Siege: Temple Attack’.

20230515-133205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Bigg Boss 16’: Salman Khan calls Sumbul Touqeer a ‘tag along’

    Sonam Kapoor glows in latest maternity shoots

    Jaideep Ahlawat, Zeeshan Ayyub to appear as ‘Bloody Brothers’

    ‘Bigg Boss 15’: Ticket to Finale task creates differences among VIPs