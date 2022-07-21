Sumit Nagal on Thursday made a comeback to the Indian tennis team for the Davis Cup 2022 tie against Norway on September 16 and 17 while doubles specialist Divij Sharan was left out from the squad.

The 24-year-old Nagal was rested for India’s Davis Cup 2022 World Group I playoffs against Denmark in March due to an injury. A 4-0 win over Denmark at the Delhi Gymkhana Club saw India progress to the World Group I stage, where they have been drawn against Norway.

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) selection committee has selected a six-member team for the Norway tie. As per AITA, the players have been selected on the basis of availability and performances.

Besides Sumit, Ramkumar Ramathan, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Yuki Bhambri, Rohan Bopanna and Mukund Sasikumar are the other Indian tennis players who make up the six-man squad. Rohit Rajpal will be the non-playing captain and Zeeshan Ali will be the coach of the team.

Clay court specialist Prajnesh, who was left out of the Indian team for the Denmark tie as it was played on grass courts, has also returned to the Indian team but doubles specialist Divij Sharan was not picked.

Ramkumar, the world No. 196 in the current ATP tennis rankings, is the best-ranked Indian singles tennis player in the world, Prajnesh Gunneswaran is ranked 295th while Mukund Sasikumar is 431st. On the other hand, Sumit Nagal and Yuki Bhambri are ranked 565th and 571st, respectively.

Rohan Bopanna will spearhead India’s doubles charge but with Divij not in the team, it remains to be seen who partners the veteran tennis player in the solitary doubles match of the tie, an olympics.com report said.

Notably, Davis Cup ties comprise four matches – four singles and one doubles.

India had dropped down to the Davis Cup Group I playoffs after losing to Finland in September last year but made their way back into Group I with a win over Denmark in March.

