Summary for appointment of next Pak army chief ready

A summary for the appointment of the Pakistan’s new Chief of Army Chief (COAS) is ready and now rests with the Prime Ministers Office (PMO).

It contains the names of six senior-most military officials, as per a confirmation by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing, The News reported.

Meanwhile, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who has been serving as the COAS since 2016 and received an extension in service in 2019, is all set to retire on November 29.

The army did not reveal any names in its press statement on Tuesday night confirming the summary has been prepared, but according to Geo News sources, the list consists of the names of Lieutenant General Asim Munir, Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Lt Gen Azhar Abbas, Lt Gen Nauman Mahmood, Lt Gen Faiz Hamid and Lt Gen Mohammad Aamer.

“The Prime Minister will take a decision on the appointments as per the laid down procedure,” the PMO tweeted.

“GHQ has forwarded the summary for selection of CJCSC and COAS, containing names of six senior most lieutenant general gens to Ministry of Defence,” ISPR chief Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar said.

20221123-155005

