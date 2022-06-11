New Delhi, June 11 (IANSlife) Known for its premium quality, aromatic composition and softer flavour profile, Gin has made a comeback over the years. The drink along with being considered a great accompaniment to brunches is a perfect choice for the Indian summer. On the occasion of World Gin Day, try your hand at these gin infused cocktails.
Sipsmith’s Classic G&T
Classic G&T
Ingredients:
. 50ml Sipsmith London Dry Gin
. Indian tonic water
. Garnished with a lemon twist
Roku’s Plum Martini
A cocktail that heralds the arrival of a new season. Emblematic of spring in Japan, the delicate scent of plum is at the heart of this service.
Ingredients:
. 45ml ROKU
. 10ml ume liqueur
. 20ml soda
. 1 small plum fruit
(N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe can be contacted at lothungbeni.h@ians.in)
20220611-134004