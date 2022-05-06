ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Summer In The Belly: Mitaali Nag’s big ‘no’ to fast food, deep-fried, street food

Actress Mitaali Nag, who is currently seen playing Devyani in the show ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’, is very concerned about her diet plans and health during summers.

She says: “Our bodies’ requirements alter with every changing season. During the summer season, our bodies lose water at a rapid rate. It is essential to replenish this lost water to keep the body’s electrolytes in balance and remain hydrated. Food items that are rich in water content, cool the body and contain lots of essential vitamins and minerals are to be looked out for during the summer months.”

“Seasonal fruits and veggies contain abundant nutrients. For me, my diet plans during summer mostly includes Roasted gram powder, Lemonade, seasonal fruits like mangoes, berries, melon, Cucumber and coconut and coconut water or sugarcane juice. I also switch to more curd, buttermilk and sweet corn during hot days.”

The actress who has earlier acted in many TV shows such as ‘Afsar Bitiya’, ‘Draupadi’, ‘Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat’ among others reveals she avoids junk foods during summers.

She adds: “Being consistent and staying active despite the heat is the key to achieving fitness. So I make myself more active either by going for early morning walks or cycling, swimming or playing some indoor games like tennis. I try to start indoor maximum time during the afternoon. And if I move out I make sure to apply sunscreen and wear sunglasses to protect your eyes from the harsh rays of the sun. And summers are big no to fast food, deep-fried or street food.”

