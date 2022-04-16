Odisha government on Saturday announced that the summer vacation in schools will be curtailed and allowed for a period of 11 days between June 6 and June 16.

Usually, the schools remain close for a period of one and half months during the summer vacation. However, this year, the vacation has been cut short to cover the syllabus which cannot be completed due to Covid-19 pandemic, the state government said.

In order to compensate the learning losses that arose out of Covid-19 during the past two years, Learning Recovery Plan (LRP) as envisaged by the Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) will be implemented with the existing teachers during morning classes, it said.

The state government has also taken a few other measures for class promotion, new admission/readmission and teaching hour of students studying in different schools.

The process of class promotion for the students from Class 1 to 8 will be made by April 20 while new admission/re-admission for Class 1 to 9 will be done during April 20 to April 30, the government said in a statement.

As per the new assessment policy introduced by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, Class 9 students will have to appear for the Summative Assessment (SA)-2 Examination.

The conduct of SA-2 and declaration of results for students of Class 9 and promotion to Class 10 will be completed by May 10.

Morning classes will continue in the state. The teaching hour will be from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. during May 1 to June 5. Cooked mid-day-meal (MDM) will be supplied to the eligible beneficiaries at the schools, the govenrment announced.

