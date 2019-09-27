Sumrath Singh named new Rajasthan BSP President

Jaipur, Sep 28 (IANS) Sumrath Singh has been appointed as the new President of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Rajasthan.

While Sumrath Singh will replace Sitaram Meghwal as the Rajasthan BSP chief, Hansraaj Meena has been appointed as the new Vice President of the party in the state, BSP sources confirmed.

The decision was taken by BSP supremo Mayawati in a meeting held in Delhi on Saturday.

It may be mentioned here that Mayawati had dissolved the working committee of the BSP in Rajasthan after all six MLAs of the party jumped ship to the Congress.

