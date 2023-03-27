BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

SUN Mobility to power 50K EV food delivery vehicles for Zomato

SUN Mobility on Monday said it has entered into a collaboration with Zomato to power 50,000 electric 2-wheelers across the country over the next 24 months.

The EV company, which will utilise its battery swap solutions for the last-mile deliveries, said the collaboration has been confirmed in Delhi with an initial fleet deployment.

“By deploying 50,000 electric two-wheelers in Zomato’s fleet, we are reducing our carbon footprint by 5,000 MT/month and contributing to a cleaner environment,” said Anant Badjatya, CEO, SUN Mobility.

The move is aligned with Zomato’s commitment to “The Climate Group’s EV100 initiative that implies 100 per cent EV adoption by 2030” and is also in line with SUN Mobility’s mission to electrify last-mile deliveries in India.

“Our associations in the past and now with SUN Mobility to swap batteries will accelerate the transition to EV-based deliveries, further helping us keep our promise of a sustainable Zomato,” said Mohit Sardana, COO, Food Delivery.

The swappable battery technology will enable the last-mile delivery partners to easily and quickly swap their depleted batteries for fully charged ones at SUN Mobility Swap Points.

This will reduce the downtime for recharging, increase the efficiency of the last-mile delivery operations and contribute to a cleaner environment by reducing emissions, said the companies.

Founded in 2017, SUN Mobility is a joint venture between SUN Group and Maini Group.

SUN Mobility has deployed 358 Swap Points in 18 cities to date, powering over 80 million kms and over 4.2 million swaps in the country so far.

