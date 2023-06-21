ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

'Sun Sajni' singer Piyush Mehroliyaa didn't know his voice will be used for Kartik Aaryan

Singer Piyush Mehroliyaa, who is known for the song ‘Aawara Shaam Hai’, has lent his vocals to the song ‘Sun Sajni’ from the upcoming Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’. The singer has revealed that he didn’t know that his voice will be used for the on-screen portrayal by Kartik.

Piyush sang the song as a scratch as he renders his vocals on scratch to all Meet Brothers’ songs. The picturisation of the song in the film was done on the scratch version and the singer was unaware about this.

Talking about the same, Piyush said, “I sang ‘Sun Sajni’ as a scratch as I do with all the songs of Meet Brothers. After that, I got busy with other projects completely unaware that the song and my voice will be used for Kartik Aaryan that too in a film which marks his reunion with Kiara after their superhit ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2′”.

He further mentioned, “I came to know about my voice being used in the film some three-four days back. As it was a scratch version and required for tightening of the screws, I redubbed for the song in order to fine tune it as per the lock edit”.

‘Sun Sajni’ will hit the airwaves on Wednesday.

