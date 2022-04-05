Sunainaa, who wowed audiences with powerful performances in films like ‘Neerparavai’ and ‘Sillu Karupatti’, will next be seen playing the lead in a multilingual movie titled ‘Regina’.

Directed by Domin DSilva, ‘Regina’ will be a female-centric film.

The movie is bankrolled by debutant producer Sathish Nair, who hails from Coimbatore, for Yellow Bear Production LLP.

Giving out details about the film, DSilva says that the movie will be a female-centric stylish thriller.

“It is about an ordinary homemaker achieving extraordinary things, just like a fish moving against the flow. ‘Regina’ will be an engaging thriller,” he says.

Sathish Nair will be scoring music for the film. He will be scoring music for the film, banking on his earlier experience of working on singles that have been released through his label ‘SN Musicals’. Lyrics for the songs have been penned by Yugabarathi, Vivek Velmurugan, Vijayan Vincent and Ijaz.R

Pavan K Pavan is the director of cinematography while Kamarudin is the art director. Toby John will do the editing while the costumes will be by Aegan.

‘Regina’ will be a multilingual film that wil be shot in Tamil and released in Hindi, Malayalam and Telugu.

