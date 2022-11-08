WORLD

Sunak, Macron agree to drive climate action forward

NewsWire
0
0

On the sidelines of the ongoing UN COP27 summit in Egypt, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed on the importance of continuing to drive climate action forward.

The meeting on Monday was the first between the two leaders since Sunak took office last month.

According to a statement from the Downing Street, Sunak and Macron also noted opportunities for the UK and France to collaborate further on the transition to clean energy, including on civil nuclear power.

They also spoke about “the ongoing challenge of illegal migration, stressing the urgency of cracking down on criminal smuggling gangs and committed to continue working together with partners to address the issues in the Channel”, the statement said.

The topics of discussion were the ongoing Russian attacks on Ukraine and the continued importance of maintaining military and economic support for the defence of Kiev.

In a tweet after the meeting, the Prime Minister said: “Friends, Partners, Allies… Great to meet with Emmanuel Macron…”

The meeting comes after the the two countries had earlier clashed over several issues, including migrant boat crossings in the Channel; a military pact between Britain, the US and Australia; and Brexit measures involving Northern Ireland.

Controversy also erupted when former Prime Minister Liz Truss, while campaigning for he Conservative leadership race, had said that “jury was still out” on the French President, adding that she would be judging him on “deeds not words”.

20221108-094805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ONE Championship: Ritu Phogat to face Singapore’s Tiffany Teo in women’s...

    Seeking closer ties with Azerbaijan: Iranian President

    Aussie spinner Adam Zampa under Covid cloud ahead of crucial T20...

    Russia expels 45 Polish diplomats in retaliation