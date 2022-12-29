ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sunburn fest: Nicky Romero loves performing for Indian audience

Dutch DJ Nick Rotteveel, professionally known as Nicky Romero, performed to a packed crowd at the Sunburn fest, which is currently underway in Vagator, Goa.

The DJ is of the opinion that Indians are really passionate about music. The EDM musician met IANS backstage for a quick chat and spoke about returning to India and the growing craze of social media.

When asked about what the energy was like while he was performing, he said: “Oh the energy was incredible, it’s always amazing to perform to a live audience and more so in India because people in India really love music in every form. Be it the music in big fat weddings or a fest of the order of Sunburn.”

Commenting on the age of digital, Nicky said: “You always have to go with the flow. In the age of social media the content has to come from the heart only then it will click with the audience.”

Explaining further, he said: “If one has to follow a social media trend, they need to do it smartly and add their unique aspect to it. Trends are just a vehicle, your content is the driving force.”

