‘Sunburn for Goa’ online fundraiser for Covid-19

Panaji, Aug 29 (IANS) ‘Sunburn for Goa’, an online EDM event to raise funds for Goa’s fight against Covid-19 went live online on Saturday, with the event raising around Rs 25 lakh in the first few minutes across various social media and other fundraising platforms.

The pre-recorded event, which went live on Saturday evening, was approved by the state cabinet earlier this month and features a line-up including top DJs like Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike.

“Sunburn Festival is back! From the comfort of your home, dance on the beats of some of the best DJs of the world, including Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike. This event is organised for the love of our beloved Goa. Donations will be directed to Goa’s Covid-19 relief fund,” tweeted Goa Tourism on Saturday.

Goa Tourism is a state government agency which has partnered with Percept Live, the main organisers of the fundraising event.

Goa has hosted the Sunburn EDM festival over the last several years and the event, which is normally held in December, is a popular feature on the state’s tourism calendar.

