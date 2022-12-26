The 16th edition of the music festival ‘Sunburn Goa’, which is set to be held from December 28 through December 30, 2022 at Vagator, Goa, promises to be a ‘hep’ destination for all music lovers given everything it entails.

Starting with six different stages which will feature over 100 stellar music artistes line-up, the music lovers will be able to choose their options from genres like Drum n Bass, Trap, House, Electronic, Trance, Hardstyle and Techno. The underlying theme for this year at Sunburn is ‘The Future Is Now’, and there will be futuristic-themed stages.

Grammy Award winners Afrojack, Black Coffee, Dimitri Vegas and Mike will be headlining the festival this year. International artistes aside, the top crop of domestic artistes such as DJ Shaan, Gurbax, Julia Bliss, Kash Trivedi, Teri Miko, Sound Avatar, Sartek, Pro Bros, Olly Esse, Ankytrixx, Bullzeye, Priyanjana are also set to bowl the audience over.

The musical experience will be coupled with the top-notch production quality with lasers, SFX and pyrotechnics in every direction, booming state-of-the-art acoustics, mesmerising visuals, and a massive stage featuring the world’s finest artistes dishing out some of the most loved radio hits.

Additionally, the destination itself serves as a key factor given the gastronomical delights and recreational activities. The epic 3-day bash on the shores of North Goa’s best party beaches – Vagator, with curated VVIP experiences of luxury, comfort and dining will provide the perfect destination holiday experience as the music lovers will prepare to welcome 2023.

Over a 100 food stalls spread across the venue will cater to the diverse taste buds of the audience apart from the a-la-carte restaurant. Festival attendees will also be able to avail pre-booked meals.

This will be the first time when the fest in association with the Department of Tourism, Goa will promote and preserve indigenous local culture and crafts and boost tourism in the state. Comprising painters, sculptors, music bands, mixologists and chefs there will be a separate section reserved at the festival to promote the vibrant heritage of Goa.

Apart from these, the audience can also opt for bungee jumping, wooden bouldering, ferris wheel rides, soapy football, special fire spinning acts and tattoo stalls along with a host of after-parties with leading international and homegrown acts.

The tickets for Sunburn Goa are live with general ticket prices starting at Rs 2500 per day and Rs 8000 for a 3-day season pass and VIP tickets at Rs 3500 per day and Rs 12,000 onwards for a season pass at bookmyshow.com.

