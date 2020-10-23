Canindia News

Sunburnt! Rapper Badshah unrecognizable after return from Maldives vacay

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE0

Rapper Badshah on Friday shared a picture of the sunburn he recent got on his face while vacationing in Maldives.

“Sunburnt,” he captioned the Instagram image.

Redness and peeled skin is clearly visible on Badshah’s face. Reacting to the post, singer Armaan Malik commented: “Bad burn.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGrgKfCAdTp/

“Oh no,” actress Mrunal Thakur expressed her shock.

Actor Varun Dhawan, who also recently visited Maldives, could relate to Badshah. “Same,” he commented.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGkMadngXfe/

Badshah recently released a new anthem for Shah Rukh Khan’s IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders.

The video of the song features SRK apart from the rapper.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Bhumi Pednekar begins prepping for ‘Badhaai Do’

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Amitabh Bachchan’s ancestral village Babu Patti prepares for his return

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Mask On: Raftaar denounces Covid-19 misinformation with new single

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Bigg Boss 14: A peek into Salman Khan’s private chalet

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Jacqueline Fernandez gets ready to live out of suitcases

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Mira Nair’s Monsoon Wedding musical to open in India in 2021

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Payal Ghosh thanks Bollywood producer for standing by her

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively celebrate his 1st time voting in US with pics

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Miley Cyrus announces release date of her seventh album ‘Plastic Hearts’

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested