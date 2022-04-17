ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sundar C plays cop called Kumaran in crime thriller ‘Pattam Poochi’

NewsWire
0
0

Director Sundar C. plays a cop in director Badri’s upcoming crime thriller ‘Pattam Poochi’, which will feature actor Jai in the lead.

Sources close to the unit said that Sundar C plays a broken cop called Kumaran in the film, which is being produced by Sundar C’s wife, actress and politician Kushbu Sundar.

Jai, sources say, plays a ruthless psychopath killer called Sudhakar in the film and that the story will be about serial killings. The film, which has cinematography by one of Sundar C’s most trusted cinematographers, E Krishnasamy, will have music by Navaneeth Sundar.

Editing for the film will be by Fenny Oliver and screenplay will be by Naru Narayanan and A Mahaakeerthi. The film is scheduled to hit screens on May 13 this year.

20220417-182604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rashmika Mandanna to start ‘Mission Majnu’ shoot on March 4

    Benedict Cumberbatch ‘did dream therapy’ for ‘Power of the Dog’ role

    Director Karu Palaniappan’s next titled ‘Andavar’

    Sarah Jane Dias tries to make lockdown healthier for fans