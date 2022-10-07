ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sundar C’s ‘Coffee With Kadhal’ to hit screens on November 4

NewsWire
0
0

Ace director Sundar C’s upcoming family entertainer ‘Coffee With Kadhal’ will hit the screens on November 4, its makers announced on Friday.

Initially, the film was expected to release on October 7. However, the makers have now officially announced the film’s release date as November 4.

The romantic-comedy with a big star cast revolves around three brothers.

“The film is about three brothers played by Srikanth, Jiiva and Jai. All three brothers have characters that are in stark contrast with one another. While Srikanth is an introvert, Jai plays an extrovert in the film. Jiiva strikes a balance being both an introvert and an extrovert.

“The story is based on their romantic relationships, their family bonds, and the problems that erupt between them,” Sundar C had said during the audio and trailer launch of the film.

There are six female leads in the film, which has eight songs in all. Samyuktha, Raiza Wilson, Divyadarshini, Malavika Sharma, Aishwarya Dutta and Amrita Iyer play the female leads. Each of these characters helps the story progress, the director had disclosed earlier.

The film, which has been produced by Sundar’s wife Kushbhu’s Avni Cinemax and Benzz Media’s ACS Arun Kumar, is to be presented by Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies.

20221007-233805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Reel Deal: Here’s a director who has a whopping 1,414 movie...

    Mac Mohan’s daughters’ film ‘Skater Girl’ to premiere on June 11

    Neha Dhupia urges fans to ‘stay strong’, ‘stay safe’

    Actress Pranitha Subhash announces pregnancy