Navin Sundaram and Karthika Padma Kumar scored upset wins en route to the quarter-finals of boys and girls categories respectively in the AITA CS7 under-14 tennis tournament.

While Sundaram blanked second seed Manav Siyal 6-0, 6-0; Karthika was a 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 winner over second seed Sangita Raman. In another upset in the boys section, Srikar Doni sent third seed Havish Kumar B with a 6-3, 7-6 (4) victory.

Results (Seeding in pre-fix, states – all Kar unless mentioned in parenthesis)

Boys U-14 Singles (Pre-quarter-finals)

4-Gandharv GK bt Q-Dylan Remedios 6-0, 6-1; Navin Sundram (TN) bt 2-Manav Siyal 6-0, 6-0; Ananth Krishnan bt Saran Prakash 7-5, 6-4; Sanchith Sudhir Rau bt Lethaeesh S Kombila 6-2, 6-1; 1-Tanussh Ghildyal bt Thanish V 6-1, 6-2; Nikhil Kurapati Sreenivas bt Diganth M 6-2, 6-2; Srikar Doni bt 3-Havish Kumar B 6-3, 7-6 (4); Paul Charan Tej bt Abhisekhe Subramaniyan 6-4, 6-1.

Girls U-14 singles (quarter-finals)

Disha Behera bt Kashvi Sunil 6-0, 6-2; 4-Devanshee Prabhudesai (MAH) bt Aylin Miriam 6-0, 6-1; 3-Umam Ahmad bt Shravya Soundarya Numburi (TN) 6-0, 6-3; Karthika Padma Kumar bt 2-Sangita Raman 2-6, 6-1, 6-2; Sai Ananya Varanasi (TN) bt Thanu Vishwas 6-1, 6-2; Anvi Puneganti bt Kasturi GV 6-3, 6-0; Samrudhi (TN) bt Sathvika Chowdary M 6-4, 6-1; 1-Harshini N bt Keshmiya (TN) 6-2, 6-1.

–IANS

rkm/bg