ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sunday figures look good for ‘Heropanti 2’, augur well for Eid

NewsWire
0
1

The makers of the Tiger Shroff-starrer ‘Heropanti 2’, after a good start on its first weekend, especially on Sunday, when the movie saw its box-office collections go up, are confident that their production is headed for a joyful Eid.

‘Heropanti 2’ has been garnering good reviews and the word of mouth has also been encouraging. This has helped the film to consolidate its position at the ticket window and things are looking up for it.

Being an Eid release, it is expected that the film will pick up business as the day progresses. Given that the movie is a complete masala entertainer that families can enjoy together, trade pundits expect it to do brisk business on Tuesday. Footfalls are going to go up as people will be looking at an opportunity to celebrate Eid with friends and family.

Tiger Shroff is known for his mass action entertainers and with ‘Heropanti 2’ he has managed to recreate that magic and take the franchise a notch farther. After a good weekend, there seems to be another good day of business ahead for ‘Heropanti 2’.

20220503-094602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tom Holland does it again: ‘Uncharted’ tops US box-office in 1st...

    Zoe Kravitz thinks call-out culture is ‘out of control’

    Sanjana Sanghi’s ‘Jungle-y Ja-van-I’ safari

    Jammu and Kashmir wants a return to silver screen (Column: B-Town)