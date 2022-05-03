The makers of the Tiger Shroff-starrer ‘Heropanti 2’, after a good start on its first weekend, especially on Sunday, when the movie saw its box-office collections go up, are confident that their production is headed for a joyful Eid.

‘Heropanti 2’ has been garnering good reviews and the word of mouth has also been encouraging. This has helped the film to consolidate its position at the ticket window and things are looking up for it.

Being an Eid release, it is expected that the film will pick up business as the day progresses. Given that the movie is a complete masala entertainer that families can enjoy together, trade pundits expect it to do brisk business on Tuesday. Footfalls are going to go up as people will be looking at an opportunity to celebrate Eid with friends and family.

Tiger Shroff is known for his mass action entertainers and with ‘Heropanti 2’ he has managed to recreate that magic and take the franchise a notch farther. After a good weekend, there seems to be another good day of business ahead for ‘Heropanti 2’.

