A post put out by actor Sundeep Kishen, expressing joy at his good friends actors Aadhi and Nikki Galrani getting engaged, is winning hearts online.

Sundeep Kishen took to Instagram to post a picture of Aadhi and Nikki at their engagement and wrote, “And I can finally post about them without being worried about being yelled at later! Love you guys with all my heart and you guys are my babies Aadhi and Nikki Galrani! Ps : Still Reeling from the prank you guys pulled on me this morning.”

On Saturday, both Aadhi and Nikki Galrani took to social media to announce that they had got engaged.

Both actors put out a common message on their social media handles. The message read, “The best thing to hold onto in life is each other. We found each other a couple of years ago & it’s official now. 24.3.2022 This day was really special to us. We got engaged in the presence of both our families. Seeking all your love & blessings as we take on this new journey together.”

Soon after, wishes and congratulatory messages from several people including celebrities, began pouring in for the couple.

20220327-154202