ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sundeep Kishen’s post on Aadhi-Nikki’s engagement wins hearts

NewsWire
0
0

A post put out by actor Sundeep Kishen, expressing joy at his good friends actors Aadhi and Nikki Galrani getting engaged, is winning hearts online.

Sundeep Kishen took to Instagram to post a picture of Aadhi and Nikki at their engagement and wrote, “And I can finally post about them without being worried about being yelled at later! Love you guys with all my heart and you guys are my babies Aadhi and Nikki Galrani! Ps : Still Reeling from the prank you guys pulled on me this morning.”

On Saturday, both Aadhi and Nikki Galrani took to social media to announce that they had got engaged.

Both actors put out a common message on their social media handles. The message read, “The best thing to hold onto in life is each other. We found each other a couple of years ago & it’s official now. 24.3.2022 This day was really special to us. We got engaged in the presence of both our families. Seeking all your love & blessings as we take on this new journey together.”

Soon after, wishes and congratulatory messages from several people including celebrities, began pouring in for the couple.

20220327-154202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Taapsee Pannu re-unites with Pavail Gulati

    Surgery sucessful, will be back soon: Prakash Raj

    Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to release in cinemas on March 8,...

    ‘KatVic’ wedding: Groom to ride 7 horse-drawn chariot, haldi ceremony today