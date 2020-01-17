Sunderkand recitation on Bapu’s death anniv in Bhopal

Bhopal, Jan 20 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has decided to hold a Sunderkand path, the recitation of the fifth chapter of the Hindu epic Ramcharit Manas penned by Goswami Tulsidas, on the occasion of the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Sunderkand will be held on January 30 in Bhopal, a tweet from the Madhya Pradesh Congress said.

Giving more details, Syed Zafar, spokesperson of the Congress said, “Kamal Nath is a devotee of Lord Hanuman. He will hold Sunderkand recitations in Bhopal’s Minto Hall where apart from the chief minister, his son and Chhindwara MP Nakul Nath, will also be present. This programme will be held on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on January 30.”

Sunderkand is the only chapter of the Ramcharit Manas in which the hero is not Lord Ram, but rather Hanuman.

Kamal Nath has also got a Hanuman statue built, the tallest in the country, in his constituency in Chhindwara’s Simaria village.

He makes it a point to perform puja here every time he is on a visit to his constituency.

–IANS

hindi/skp/bg