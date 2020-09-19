Suneet Varma launches his couture collection at the digital ICW

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANSlife) The first-ever digital India Couture Week (ICW) premiered online on Friday with one of India’s most beloved names in fashion, designer Suneet Varma.

“I believe fashion is the politest way of speaking about sex- but I like the subtle unspoken word, left to the imagination of the wearer. The glamour and sensuality in this collection comes through the use of sheer and lucid fabrics, the delicate placement of embellishments, the drapes and the unexpected details- and what they reveal or conceal,” states the designer of his 2021 couture offering.

The 10-minute video featured models walking the runway against a stark setting, ensuring the focus was strictly on the garments. The collection reminded one of Varma’s early days where the ensemble was the only focus and fine craftsmanship his biggest ally. The colours were happy and uplifting, the embroidery painstaking and glamorous.

“The collection is a modern and theatrical representation of the modern Indian woman who lives in the “today” – yet embraces the romance of traditional Indian couture – which is like a sixth sense of seduction”, reveals the designer.

Varma’s eye for detail is evident and his signature lehengas and sarees exude femininity which cannot be branded into a single age group, with its mix of traditional motifs, abstract artworks and mirror work. The ensembles are modern and traditional, feminine and sultry, carefully crafted yet whimsical.

“It has its own vocabulary and language, like an elaborate braid entwined with history, myth and tradition,” states the designer who is one of the leading names in couture.

This season, in keeping with the times the annual fashion event, which is in its 13th year, is being held virtually due to the pandemic. What has thus far been an “invite-only” event is open to public viewing at the Fashion Design Council of India’s official social media handle.

–IANS

pg/tb/pgh