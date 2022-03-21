New Delhi, March 21 (IANSlife) Bata India, one of India’s leading footwear brands, is set to collaborate with one of the country’s leading designers, Suneet Varma, as he prepares to launch his first ready-to-wear collection at the upcoming FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week in New Delhi. Suneet’s design ethos and breezy silhouettes will be combined with Bata’s timeless designs for the new Summer Spring Collection 2022.

Gunjan Shah, MD and CEO-Bata India Limited said: “We are pleased to associate with FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week as the official ‘Lifestyle Footwear Partner’ for the third year in a row. Bata has been influencing trends and dressing our consumers’ feet with elegance and panache across the globe for over a century. We have carved a niche by being at the forefront of design innovation, bringing new styles through our Design centres across the world. Our partnerships with young and established designers and association with leading fashion events across the world have helped in bringing in-vogue designs to Gen Z and Millennials. This year, we are delighted to collaborate with designer Suneet Varma whose design philosophy complements our fashion forward imagery as reflected in our brands, Bata Red Label and Marie Claire. Our new collections draw inspiration from fashion trends across the world, like woven-strap designs, croco textures, square toes and have been curated keeping in mind the evolving lifestyles of the modern consumer. While the collection is up for preview at the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week, it will soon be available across select Bata stores, Bata.in, and select online marketplaces.”

The collection, titled ‘The Eternal Lightness of Being,’ aims to celebrate life and living in the moment with youthful, elegant day and evening separates that transition easily from casual to a more special occasion with just a slight twist in styling. Suneet’s designs are known for being effortless, feminine, and elegant, and they closely mirror Bata’s design philosophy. The collection will feature crinkled chiffon, crushed georgette, sheer organza, and black, red, and colourful thread embroideries with caressing textures. Along with these, tasselled short dresses, trousers, color-on-color sequin and thread embroidery on long evening dresses with seductive slits, origami-inspired rope embroidery on jackets and short sexy sarees will demonstrate Suneet’s design philosophy of youthful sophistication.

Designer Suneet Varma said, “As the Spring gets us all geared up to add some drama to our wardrobe, we are excited to present our new collection at the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week. Our collection has been carefully crafted in stylish and easy silhouettes at a diffusion price point and is texture and detail driven. We are also thrilled to have our super chic dresses paired with the timeless & stylish footwear from Bata. Bata India has always believed in capturing the imagination of the youth with value-driven trendy products and we completely resonate with their design philosophy.”

