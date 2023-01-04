Pop singer Suneeta Rao, who is famous for her track ‘Paree Hoon Main’, ‘Ab Ke Baras’, ‘Vaada Karo’, ‘Talaash’, and many more, revealed about her love for acting and how she couldn’t be part of the 1987 film ‘Jalwa’.

She shared: “I was bitten by the acting bug because I just loved acting ever since I was a teenager. I was around 15-16 years old when I gave my first screen test but unfortunately, I lost the role to none other than Archana ji. I don’t know if Archana ji remembers, it was for ‘Jalwa’. I was not a model but I thoroughly enjoyed the process.”

After hearing this, Archana responded: “There were a lot of models who had auditioned for the role but little did I know that Suneeta was also one of them.”

Suneeta is coming along with Shabbir Kumar, Altaf Raja, and Shweta Shetty as a celebrity guest on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

