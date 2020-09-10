‘Sunfeast India Run As One’ raises over Rs 1 crore

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) The ‘Sunfeast India Run As One’ movement, which was initiated by Procam International on August 15, has entered its last mile achieving significant success. Since its launch, the initiative has raised a whopping amount of Rs 1.18 crore in support of families impacted by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and continues to gain momentum.

Envisioned by Procam International, championed by ITC Foods Sunfeast Biscuits, powered by GiveIndia and strengthened by Fit India, the initiative aims to break new grounds and finish on a record high as registrations and fundraising continue up till September 30.

Commenting on the support to the movement, Vivek Singh, Jt. MD. Procam International, said, “The ongoing pandemic has hit us hard in many ways. Apart from the immediate impact on health, the consequential hindrance to economic activities has put over 140 million informal workers’ livelihoods at stake. We wanted them to know that they are not alone.”

“As citizens we hear their plight and have come forward to lend a helping hand. This was the simple thought behind Sunfeast India Run As One. It is heartening for all of us to see that the movement has touched a chord in the hearts of millions.”

ER Ashok Kumar, President GiveIndia, said, “It is a proud and heart-warming moment for us. The dark side of the pandemic has been illuminated with one ray of hope- humanity. And the success of Sunfeast India Run As One is yet another feather in that cap.”

Talking about the initiative, Ali Harris Shere, Chief Operating Officer – Biscuits and Cakes, Foods Division, ITC Limited said, “It is indeed humbling to witness widespread engagement from individuals and corporates alike.”

“I am confident that the financial aid raised will go a long way in making a meaningful contribution in helping those distressed and impacted during this crisis,” he added.

–IANS

aak/