New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANSlife) It’s mid-January, the sun is bright and the days are sunny, it’s the perfect time to refresh your sunglasses. They are not only a year-round staple, but one of the most essential accessories, so, investing in a good pair is really important. To help you select the best ones, we have curated a list of styles that is approved by celebrities by The Tinted Story.

Rakulpreet Singh in Heather Sunglasses (UV 400 Protection)These are sunglasses for anyone who wants to make a statement. The Tinted Story half-rim glasses feature a unique, two-tone design that is sure to turn heads.

Price: Rs 1599/-Shraddha Kapoor in Oyster Wayfarer Sunglasses (UV 400 Protection)

These shades are perfect for a classic look that will never go out of style. The tinted lenses add a touch of personality and provide protection from the sun’s harmful rays.

Price: Rs 1399/-

Malaika Arora in Ether Sunglasses (UV 400 Protection)

These are the perfect accessory for any sunny day. They feature a sleek, square frame that is both stylish and modern. The lenses are tinted to help reduce glare and protect your eyes from the sun’s harmful UV rays.

Price: Rs 1499/-

Sharvari Wagh in Carol Cat Eye Sunglasses (UV 400 Protection)

Carol Cat Eye Sunglasses are the perfect way to add a touch of glamour to any outfit. These stylish sunglasses come in six different colors, so you can choose the perfect pair to complement your look.

Price: Rs 1499/-

Shraddha Kapoor in Ebony Glossy Finish Rectangular Sunglasses (UV400 Protection)

These are sure to heat up your look. With stunning colours and amazing quality, you can’t afford to miss out on the luscious tints that will allow you to express your unique style and stand out in a crowd.

Price: Rs 1399/-

Sonakshi Sinha in Magella Sunglasses (UV 400 Protection)

These Magella sunglasses not only look great, but they also protect your eyes from harmful UV rays. With four different colors to choose from, you’re sure to find the perfect pair for your style. And the pendant makes them even more special.

Price: Rs 1499/-

Tahir Raj Bhasin in Maverick Aviator Sunglasses (UV 400 Protection)

Protect your eyes this sun-drenched season with our high-quality, fashionable aviator sunglasses. A stylish companion for any occasion!

Price: Rs 2199/-

Gururandhawa in Rectangular Spy Glasses (UV400 Protection)

Put on this sleek new design that not only lets you see the world but lets others see you. These glasses are designed to be chic and functional with UV 400 protection!

Price: Rs 1299/-

