Actress-producer Nitu Chandra Srivastav has come up with the seventh edition of Chhath Pooja music video titled ‘Chhat 2022’ featuring herself.

The song, which hit the airwaves on Wednesday, has been crooned by Sunidhi Chauhan and depicts gratitude towards nature and an ode to the Bihari roots and culture of Nitu. The actress shared that she feels honoured to have worked with Sunidhi in the song.

Talking about the same, Nitu said, “We have been doing Chhath videos for the last six years and this is the seventh edition. This time is also very special because Sunidhi Chauhan has sung the song and we have worked before for my production house and also in my hindi films her songs have done well.”

“Her voice is so beautiful that it literally gave me goosebumps, what an honour and to my luck, this is my proudest work and I get to feature in it as well.”

The song has been directed by her brother, Nitin Neera Chandra.

Talking about the significance of Chhath Pooja and producing song from their roots, Nitu said, “Chhatt Pooja is all about thanking nature because our existence and survival is dependent on them. It’s all about keeping our tradition alive.”

“Everything is conceptualised by National Award-winning writer-director Nitin Chandra, my brother in the song. Through our production house ‘Champaran Talkies’, we try to preserve the enriched language and culture of Bihar through our content.”

Shedding light on her experience with the song, she shared: “Working experience has been phenomenal and the video has come out so beautifully. It shows me in different stages of doing Chhat Puja.”

“It takes me down the memory lane of my childhood days where my Dada-Dadis, Chacha-Chachis and all our cousins used to do Chhat Puja going to the Ghat on a truck.”

She concluded by noting: “It was a fabulous experience working with Nitin as we always make a great team. We understand and respect each other’s talent and come out with great product everytime. I can vouch for this one as well. Everything was great, intact, grounded and earthy. I think this is my proudest work ever.”

