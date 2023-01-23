ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Suniel Shetty glad PM named 21 islands, netizens ask him to focus on daughter's wedding

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, whose daughter Athiya Shetty is set to take the wedding vows with Indian cricketer K.L. Rahul on Monday, recently shared a tweet thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for naming the 21 islands of Andaman and Nicobar after Param Vir Chakra awardees.

But, his tweet was met with hilarious reactions and responses from fans, who advised him to focus on his daughter’s wedding.

The ‘Hera Pheri’ actor tweeted on Monday, tagging the Indian Prime Minister: “Thank you Hon. PM @narendramodi ji for renaming 21 islands of #AndamanNicobar in the names of the 21 #ParamVirChakra awardees, the true heroes of our Nation, on the 126th Birth Anniversary of the great #NetajiSubhasChandraBose. So proud! #JaiHind #ParakramDivas.”

Those who stumbled upon Suniel’s tweet couldn’t help but comment: “Sir shadi me busy nhi ho kya aaj (Aren’t you busy with the wedding)?”

Another quipped in jest: “Bhai shaadi pe dhyan do, idhar rasgoole ek hi de rhe counter number – 27 pe, veg kolhapuri dena bhi band kr diye ab toh. (please focus on the wedding, the caterers here are giving just one rasgulla on counter number 27, and they have run out of veg kolhapuri).”

Meanwhile, Athiya and Rahul exchanged wedding vows at 4:15 p.m. (IST) on Monday.

