ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Suniel Shetty-hosted MMA reality show ‘Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt’ to drop on MX studios on Feb 12

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty-hosted Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) reality show ‘Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt’ is all set to air on MX studios from February 12.

Suniel said, “MMA is truly an interesting sport. Discipline, determination, and dedication are at the very core of this sport and that’s something we are looking for in our participants.”

MX Player’s in-house content arm MX Studios, is all set to present India’s first-ever MMA reality show ‘Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt’. The reality show will unleash power-packed challenges between the 16 shortlisted contestants and test their mettle to attain the title of the ultimate warrior.

The actor added: “MX Studios Original ‘Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt’ is not only India’s first-ever MMA reality series but one that will ensure a global platform for the winners to represent their sport. It’s also been a wonderful association with Toyam Sports Limited and along with our talented fighters, I cannot wait to share their journey with our audiences.”

MMA is a highly competitive combat sport that demands a strong hold over both the mind and body. The contestants on the show are battling each other in the ring, however, their true battle is with their own struggles posed by their background – making it a thriving competition with a truly human touch.

20230202-123603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    RJ-turned-composer Vipin Patwa opens up on his song ‘Nasha Ishq Ka’...

    Amala Paul has fond memories of trip to Indonesia’s Pink Island

    Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal starrer ‘Sector 36’ kicks off production

    Bhojpuri cinema’s double meaning dialogues will end now: Nirahua(Interview)