Suniel Shetty: I am a proud son of my father

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty shares a special bond with his father and daughter. Recently, when he appeared on a singing reality show, he talked about them and how important they are in his life.

For him, his father, Veerapa Shetty is like a God and all happiness depends on Athiya Shetty.

He said: “I am a proud son of my father, I had an amazing bond with him. We should never forget that whatever we are today is because of our parents. We seek God in temple, mosque, and Gurudwara but God is with us in the form of our parents. Always worship them.”

During the show, ‘Indian Idol 13’ contestant Debosmita Roy impressed him with her performance on songs ‘Jhanjhariya’ and ‘Shukran Allah’. While Suniel appreciated her singing, he also talked about the bond he shares with his daughter Athiya Shetty.

He added: “I love the bond Debosmita shares with her father. Their bond reminds me of my relationship with my daughter Athiya. There’s so much love between them. I live for Athiya and my happiness depends on her.”

‘Indian Idol 13’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

