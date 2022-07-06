MX Player is one OTT platform that tends to bring in some thought provoking and engaging content for viewers and it seems like the digital platform is gearing up again for one such offering, this time with a path breaking web series, called, ‘Dharavi Bank’.

The narrative of the story, as the name suggests is set in the most populous and complex places not only in Mumbai city but perhaps the entire country or even the world. The show also features a star-studded cast with an intriguingly gripping storyline.

This web series, directed by Samit Kakkad is headlined by Suniel Shetty, Sonali Kulkarni and Vivek Oberoi and to maintain the authenticity of the show, it has been shot for the most part in the densely populated, world’s largest slum – Dharavi.

This series also marks the debut of Suniel Shetty in the OTT space. Speaking about the upcoming series, Chief Content Officer of MX Player, Gautam Talwar, said, “Dharavi Bank is a unique revenge crime drama series that will keep you guessing till the very end… We all have worked really hard to create the authenticity of the milieu in which the story is based and have been lucky to get such a dedicated cast and crew to bring this story to life.”

Vivek Oberoi ventured into the OTT space well ahead of his Bollywood peers with the series, ‘Inside Edge’ on Amazon Prime Video. He has since worked on other OTT projects as well. He is currently also a part of Rohit Shetty’s cop-verse web series, ‘India Police Force’ which stars Siddharth Malhotra in the lead.