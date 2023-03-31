ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Suniel Shetty says Bollywood helps Indian diaspora stay connected with their roots

Actor Suniel Shetty, who has been garnering audience appreciation ever since his streaming debut, has shared that Bollywood helps the Indian diaspora, in different parts of the world, stay rooted to their homeland and that the upcoming stage musical show, ‘Disco Dancer – The Musical’ celebrates the Bollywood of the 1980s era.

The actor said, “To the Indian diaspora, Bollywood provides a connection with their memories back home. Music unites us all and this is the sentiment that we are celebrating and showing respect to through ‘Disco Dancer- The Musical’. Long before musicals, our cinema was pioneering the concept of telling a story through song and dance. We did it first”.

He further mentioned, “I have grown up listening to this music, idolising the heroes of that era and for me and everyone else, this will be an experience of pure nostalgia. Our song and dance routines have been mocked but now people are realising their importance and the happiness they have brought to millions…

After sold-out shows at West End, London, ‘Disco Dancer – The Musical’ has been brought to India by Saregama and Suniel Shetty.

A Saregama production ‘Disco Dancer – The Musical’ will premiere on April 14 at the NSCI dome in Mumbai.

