The controversy around ‘Vimal Elaichi’ seems unending. The popular tobacco brand of India had first roped in Ajay Devgn, then Shahrukh Khan and now recently Akshay Kumar to endorse their brand.

In India, it is against the law to market alcohol and tobacco, so alcohol and tobacco brands have, for years used surrogate advertising to promote their brand – case in point – Vimal Elaichi (Elaichi is cardamom in Hindi).

It is an understood fact that when they are posting advertisements about mouth fresheners it is only to create visibility of their brand because the product, they actually want to sell is tobacco.

When Akshay Kumar joined the endorsements for Vimal, there was a deluge of criticism all over the Internet, because the actor has been very vocal about his aversion to alcohol and tobacco.

Netizens slammed Akshay for his double standards and called him out for preaching one thing and practicing another. Reacting to the sheer volume of criticism coming his way, Akshay Kumar withdrew his name from the endorsement and stated that he will be donating the amount he received from the brand towards charity. He told his many fans that won’t be endorsing the brand any further, but for the moment, due to contract constraints, the current advertisements featuring him will continue to run.

While the furore around that is yet to die, on Monday, May 9, actor Suniel Shetty got mistakenly dragged into the unending Twitter outrage. All because a twitter user wrongly tagged Suniel Shetty instead of Ajay Devgn in a post slamming the actors for promoting a tobacco brand.

The twitter user was commenting on a picture of a hoarding which featured Ajay Devgn, Shahrukh Khan and Akshay Kumar. The picture was captioned, Itne ad dekh liye iss Highway pe ki ab Gutkha khaane ka mann kar raha hai (I have seen so many ads on this highway that I feel like having some tobacco).” Commenting on the post, the user wrote, “Hey #GutkaKingsofIndia @iamsrk @akshaykumar @SunielVShetty you’re kids has to feel shame on you to lead nation in wrong way. Don’t lead India to cancer nation stupids.”

But he wrongly tagged Suniel Shetty instead of Ajay Devgn. Responding to his tweet, Shetty wrote, “Bhai tu apna chashma adjust kar le ya badal de (Brother, adjust your glasses or change them)”, ending it with a folded hands emoji.

His response is winning hearts over the internet, he kept it polite but firm and stayed away from being as rude as the user was when posted his comment.

The user quickly responded with an apology saying, “Hello @SunielVShetty. Sorry it was just mistagged and I didn’t mean to hurt you bhai, lot of love. It should be (@ajaydevgn). As I am your fan your name ups always first in tag.”