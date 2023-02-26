ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Suniel Shetty spills the beans about his first meeting with son-in-law Rahul

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty recalled his first meeting with cricketer and son-in-law K.L. Rahul and how he got the news about his daughter Athiya Shetty’s relationship with him from his wife.

He said: “I had the pleasure of meeting Rahul first at an airport and was thrilled to learn that he was from Mangalore, my hometown. As a big fan of his, I was happy to see that he was doing well and was a good player. When I came home and shared the news of my meeting with Rahul with Athiya and my wife Mana, they didn’t say much initially but just exchanged looks with each other. Later, Mana came to me and said that Athiya and Rahul had started talking to each other but I am sure it is nothing more than that.”

The 61-year-old actor began his career in Bollywood in 1992 at the age of 31 with ‘Balwaan’ and later became part of movies such as ‘Waqt Hamara Hai’, ‘Pehchaan’,’ Dilwale’, ‘Anth’, ‘Mohra’, ‘Gopi Kishan’, ‘Hum Hain Bemisaal’, ‘Surakshaa’, ‘Raghuveer’, ‘Takkar’, ‘Krishna’, ‘Sapoot’, ‘Rakshak’, ‘Border’, and many more.

Suniel added: “I was surprised that Athiya had not mentioned it to me, and that it was her mother who shared the news. I was happy to know about Athiya as I used to always keep telling her to connect with south Indian boys. Also, Rahul’s house is hardly 3-4 km away from my birthplace. So, this was a great co-incident.”

Suniel is now seen hosting the MMA reality show called ‘Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt’. He is coming on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ to promote this action reality show along with The Great Khali, Ali Budhawani, Mahavir Phogat, and Ritu Phogat.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

