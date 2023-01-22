Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty told all the photographers, who were waiting to catch a glimpse of Athiya Shetty and cricketer K.L. Rahul outside his Khandala farmhouse, that the couple will pose for pictures afterwards.

In a video seen on celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani’s account, Suniel is seen getting out of his car and walking up to the paparazzi.

He is heard telling them: “Aa rahe hain hum log. Kal unko leke aata hoon, bachchon ko.”

According to media reports, the wedding ceremony will be taking place on Monday and will be a family affair.

Athiya and Rahul have reportedly been dating for a few years now. The two have never officially admitted to dating, however, they have been spotted together many times.

