Suniel Shetty wishes Ajay Devgn a ‘super successful year’ on his birthday

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty extended birthday wishes for his ‘Dilwale’ co-star and friend Ajay Devgn. As the actor has been in news lately for his latest movie ‘Bholaa’ which is a massive success at the box office, Suniel wished him a successful year ahead.

He shared a candid picture with Ajay and tweeted: “Happy birthday, Ajay Devgan, my dear friend. Wishing you a super super successful year ahead Ajjjjjj!!. Stay blessed.”

The tweet is a reflection of the strong bond that the two actors share, which has only grown stronger over the years.

Ajay, who was born on April 2, 1969, turned 54 on April 2, 2023. His birthday has become more special with the success of his film ‘Bholaa’ which also stars Pranutan Bahl. The film has earned more than Rs 30 crore so far and continues to draw audiences to theatres.

Ajay started his career with ‘Phool Aur Kaante’ in 1991 and later became successful with ‘Jigar’, ‘Dilwale’, ‘Diljale’, ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, ‘Zakhm’, ‘Golmaal: Fun Unlimited’, ‘Singham’, ‘Tnahaji’, ‘Drishyam 1 and 2’ among others.

