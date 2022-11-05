ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Suniel Shetty wishes his ‘life’ Athiya on her birthday

NewsWire
0
0

As his daughter Athiya Shetty turned 30 on Saturday, actor Suniel Shetty penned a heartwarming note for the actress.

Suniel took to Instagram, where he shared a selfie with Athiya. In the image, the actress looks every-inch gorgeous in Indian wear while the actor looks dapper in a suit.

“Happy happy birthday my LIFE @athiyashetty #fatherdaughter #foreverbaby #love #daughter #heart #beauty #brat,” Suniel captioned the image.

Athiya made her debut with the romantic action film ‘Hero’ in 2015. She was then seen in films such as ‘Mubarakan’ and ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’.

Suniel will next be seen in ‘Dharavi Bank’, a series set in one of Asia’s largest slums, Dharavi. It will mark his debut on the digital platform.

20221105-140603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 5’: Post-nomination effects on housemates, Hamida out

    Madhuri: ‘Choli ke peeche’, ‘Ek do teen’, ‘Chane ke khet’ put...

    IANS Review: ‘Operation Romeo’: A blend of toxic masculinity and modern...

    Bhagya Shree’s dramatic pic from the sets of ‘Radhe Shyam’