Suniel Shetty with Norwegian dance group on ‘Aankhon Mein Base Ho Tum’

A video of Suniel Shetty shaking a leg with a Norwegian dance group called Quick Style on the Bollywood actor’s song ‘Aankhon Mein Base Ho Tum’ is doing the rounds on social media.

Quick Style took to Instagram, where they shared the video. In the clip, the group is seen dancing around in their signature hip-hop style and then Suniel is seen joining them in a white shirt paired with blue jeans.

“Felt like we have known him for years, Suniel Shetty,” the clip was captioned.

The track is from the 1995 film ‘Takkar’ and is originally picturised on Suniel and actress Sonali Bendre.

On the work front, Suniel is all set to share screen space with actors Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal for the third instalment of the ‘Hera Pheri’ franchise.

Quick Style, who are currently in India, had earlier gained the spotlight for dancing to Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra’s ‘Kala Chashma’ from their 2016 film ‘Baar Baar Dekho’.

20230316-152006

