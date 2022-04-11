SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Sunil Gavaskar asks English commentator Alan Wilkins about ‘Kohinoor’ during IPL match

NewsWire
0
0

Legendary Sunil Gavaskar, who is known for his in-depth analysis of cricket with witty words outdid himself when he jokingly asked English commentator Alan Wilkins to use his influence and get the ‘Kohinoor’ diamond back.

During the break in the match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants, Gavaskar and Wilkins were doing the commentary while the screen was showing the beautifully lit Marine Drive in Mumbai.

Wilkins requested Gavaskar to describe the scenic beauty of Marine Drive and a pat reply came from the former India captain.

While comparing Marine Drive to the Queen’s necklace, Gavaskar told Wilkins, “We are still awaiting the Kohinoor diamond”.

Understanding the pun, both the commentators started laughing, while Gavaskar continued to ask Wilkins if he had any special influence on the British government so he could request to give Kohinoor back to India.

Gavaskar’s reference to the priceless diamond left Indian cricket fans talking about it on social media.

One user wrote, “Sunil Gavaskar ribbing Alan Wilkins about the British taking away the Kohinoor after Wilkins commented on Marine Drive being called the Queen’s Necklace is GOLD!”

Another user wrote on Twitter, “Oh LORD! Sunil Gavaskar just did it!! He asked Alan Wilkins to wiggle around his influence all the way up to the royalty in order to secure the Kohinoor back for India while commentating live on TV in front of the millions. Casually! An Absolute Gem! #IPL2022 #LSGvsRR.”

20220411-202411

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Markram nominated in 3 categories for CSA’s annual awards

    Work-load still not resolved: Will Kohli step down as RCB captain...

    IPL 2022: Rajat Patidar joins RCB as a replacement for Luvnith...

    Thakur out of 2nd Test due to hamstring injury