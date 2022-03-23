Actor, comedian Sunil Grover gave his fans a shocker last month, when reports emerged that he had a heart attack.

Luckily for him, it was a minor attack, he was promptly admitted to the hospital where the doctors discovered blockages and got him operated swiftly. Evidently, he had angioplasty done in three places.

Now, as per reports in TOI, Sunil Grover is fully recovered from the procedure and is geared up to return to work full time starting tomorrow. His shoot destination is Rishikesh.

He will still have strict diet and fitness instructions as it hasn’t been long since his procedure but a source said that Grover is very particular about his health now. He has taken his health setback in a positive manner and even though he is back to work, he has every intention of following his diet, yoga and fitness routine in Rishikesh as well.

Sunil Grover was unavailable for comment. Recently, the actor made an appearance as a guest in ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. The event was organized by the Ministry of Culture and Grover was a guest on that event along with Dhvani Bhanushali, Armaan Malik and Kumar Vishwas.

Sunil Grover became a national sensation as ‘Gutthi’ and ‘Dr. Mashoor Gulati’ in Kapil Sharma’s comedy show. It seemed like a rib-cracking hilarious pairing – Kapil and Sunil, who entertained their audiences with giant doses of laughter.

For several reasons, the two comedians had a public falling out which created quite the controversy. Since then, Sunil Grover has forged his own path, which seems to be working for him. He gained massive praises for his character in Vishal Bharadwaj’s 2018 movie, ‘Pataakha’. He also warmed the audiences’ hearts as Vilayati Khan in Salman-Katrina starrer, ‘Bharat’.

According to Sunil Grover, he wants to be known as a versatile character actor rather than just a comedian. He started from radio, moved to television and made his way into films, it’s been quite the journey for the actor and his fans will be relieved to know that the actor is back in good health and is all set to resume entertaining his audiences.