Sunny Deol meets his ‘loving fans’ in national capital to promote ‘Gadar 2’

As his film ‘Gadar 2’ is set to release on August 11, actor Sunny Deol met his fans in the capital to promote his upcoming film.

‘Gadar 2’, which stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles, is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster film ‘Gadar’. The film, which told the story of a truck driver, Tara Singh and his fight to get back his Pakistani wife, clashed at the box-office with the Oscar nominated film ‘Lagaan’.

During his visit to New Delhi, Sunny was seen sporting a turban, a white shirt paired with gray blazer and denim.

He also shared a picture on Instagram and spoke about his visit. He wrote: “Met my loving fans in Delhi, on my way to Jaipur.”

The story is set in the 1971 war of India and Pakistan and this time, Tara Singh will go to Pakistan to bring his son Charanjeet back to India.

‘Gadar 2’, directed by Anil Sharma, also stars Gaurav Chopra, Anil George, Simrat Kaur, Utkarsh Sharma and Mir Sarwar.

