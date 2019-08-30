Sunny Deol shares tips for budding actors

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) Sunny Deol feels just learning dance and building muscles doesnt make you an actor. Acting is a lot more than that.

“Acting is not an easy profession. Although you don’t need certificates to enter this profession, you need to have the art (of acting) within you. These days, people build bodies and learn dancing. Those, however, are just part of your skills — that’s not acting. Acting is about determination, it is a dream and you have to be really passionate about movies. Only then can you start enacting,” the National Award-winning actor told IANS.

“Only having talent is not enough, you should be strong as a human being, learn to face the difficulties, and move ahead with honesty. That is important,” added Sunny, who impressed the nation with his acting skills in “Ghayal,” “Damini,” “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha,” “Border” among other films.

The “Ghayal Once Again” helmer is returning to direction with the romantic film “Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas”, which also serves as a launchpad for his son Karan Deol. As the release date is nearing, the 62-year-old actor admits being nervous about whether the audience will like his son or not.

“It’s a mixed feeling. I am happy that D-day is here, because we have been working on the film for quite some time. As a father, I am also nervous, though I am glad that people have liked the teaser. That has reduced my nervousness a bit,” he said.

Directed by Sunny Deol, “Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas” hits the theatres on September 20. The film stars debutants Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba.

