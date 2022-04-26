The shoot of Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol starrer ‘Gadar 2’ is almost completed. The production team has completed nearly 80 percent of the shoot as they wrapped up the second production schedule of the movie.

This leg of shooting was done in the city of Lucknow, India. Director Anil Sharma announced the wrap of the second schedule of the sequel to the iconic period drama that broke box office records when it released in 2001.

Reportedly, the next shoot schedule will commence in June 2022. The first shoot schedule of the movie kicked off in December last year at Palampur, India.

In the sequel, Sunny Deol reprises his role of Tara Singh and Ameesha is back as Sakeena and now, an adult, Utkarsh is back to play their son Charanjeet also fondly called Jeete in the movie.

The sequel rightly starts off 20 years later in North India, taking the story forward from where it had stopped towards the end of the movie. The movie was a period drama centered around India and Pakistan’s independence and the decade following the Independence.

‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ had some unforgettable melodies like ‘Udd Ja Kale Kawan’ and ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’ and as per the latest buzz some of these will be recreated in the sequel especially these two songs.

Directed by Anil Sharma and produced by Zee Studios, ‘Gadar 2’ is slated for a 2022 release, although the exact dates are not finalised yet.

‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ was an iconic movie and it was a blockbuster hit of the year. The only reason it couldn’t be called the biggest hit of the year is because 2001 was also the year when Aamir Khan’s ‘Lagaan’ also released. In fact, that year also saw another Aamir Khan hit, ‘Dil Chahta Hai’.

In the midst of timeless classics like these, ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ managed to hold its own and found dedicated fans who love the iconic movie to this date.