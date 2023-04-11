ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sunny Hinduja to reprise his role in the second season of ‘Aspirants’

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Sunny Hinduja, who was seen playing the role of Sandeep Singh Ohlan in the web show ‘Aspirants’, has started shooting for the second season of the show and said that he is excited to reprise his role in the web series.

‘Aspirants’ deals with the past and present of three friends, Abhilash, Guri and SK, who are UPSC aspirants. The past is all about their struggle as students to clear the examination and the present focusses on their life as adults. It features Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Namita Dubey and Sunny Hinduja.

Sunny in season 1 played the character of Sandeep bhaiya, who is a student studying day and night to clear the civil service examination.

While talking about reprising the role in the second season, he recalled working in season 1 and said: “I am grateful for all the love and appreciation that I have received for my work in the first season. It is a huge responsibility to live up to the expectations of the viewers and I will try to do my best. Hopefully people will give us their love and support as they did for season one.”

On the work front, Sunny has done movies, TV shows, and web series. Some of his notable works include ‘The Family Man’, ‘Bhaukaal’, ‘Inside Edge’, and many more. He was also seen in the TV show, ‘Mere Dad Ki Dulhan’, and movies such as ‘Mardaani 2’ and ‘Shehzada’. Sunny’s upcoming projects include ‘The Railway Men’.

20230411-165405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Star Vs Food’: Nora Fatehi serves Morocco on a plate!

    Disha Parmar talks about response to ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain...

    Yasser Desai’s new single ‘Badnaam Kiya’ about a relationship gone sour

    Vidya Balan: Want to do work that’s an extension of my...