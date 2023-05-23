ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sunny Hinduja wraps up ‘TVF Aspirants’ Season 2

Actor Sunny Hinduja, who immortalised the character of Sandeep from the streaming show ‘TVF Aspirants’, has completed the shooting for the second season of the show which was going on in Delhi all this while.

In the show, Hinduja’s character portrays the struggles of an average Indian student who’s trying hard to get through civil services.

Opening up about his experience of shooting the second season, Sunny said, “It’s been such a fun and memorable journey shooting for ‘Aspirants’ Season 2. The amount of love fans showered on me and the show in the first season was endearing”.

He further mentioned, “We have tried to make the second season more special which probably the viewers will enjoy watching. As a team, we can’t wait to bring the show out for the audiences”.

Apart from this, Hinduja will also be seen in YRF’s ‘The Railway Men’ along with other unannounced projects.

