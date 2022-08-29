ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sunny Kaushal, Yami to be seen in heist-gone-wrong movie by ‘Mimi’ makers

Bollywood actor Sunny Kaushal is set out for a run, catch him if you can! The actor will be seen opposite Yami Gautam in the upcoming suspense thriller ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’, which is rolled out by Netflix.

The makers of the streaming movie recently shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video giving a glimpse of what went behind the making of the film.

The cast and creators of the film came together to celebrate the magic of films at Netflix’s Films Day as they announced the premiere of their film and spoke about how the film came about.

Producer Dinesh Vijan said: “Yami and Sunny both have been exceptional in their last respective releases. To cast them together and bring this film to life has been an absolute delight.

“Maddock’s past association with Netflix for ‘Mimi’ and ‘Dasvi’ has been very successful and now we’re looking forward to releasing ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’ on their platform and having a global audience for the film leveraging their reach.”

The film has the elements of heist and hijack and tells a riveting story from the cabin of the airplane. Talking about the film, director Ajay Singh said: “Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga traces the story of a heist that goes wrong when a plane gets hijacked, and the series of events that follows. I am elated to collaborate with Netflix and present the film to an audience across the globe.”

