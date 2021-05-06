Sunny Leone took to Instagram on Thursday to treat her fans to a dance video. In the video, the actress is seen dancing to the song “Temperature” by Sean Paul.

The video starts with the text: “When mom makes paneer and not tinde.”

Dressed in a yellow crop top and jeans, Sunny let her hair open in the clip. She also asked her fans what their favourite food was.

“When life gives you Paneer instead of Tinde!! What’s your favorite food?” she wrote with the video that has 1.6 lakh likes in less than an hour.

Sunny has also been encouraging her fans to follow Covid protocols and to get themselves vaccinated, through her posts on social media.

She recently teamed up with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) to feed 10,000 migrant workers in Delhi.

–IANS

anj/vnc